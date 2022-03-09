6,423 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

