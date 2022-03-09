HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $582,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

