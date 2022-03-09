HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $506,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,710 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

