Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Five Oceans Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $281.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.36. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $229.35 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

