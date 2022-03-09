trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in trivago by 536.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $609,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $746.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.66. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

