International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $57.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of IP stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in International Paper by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

