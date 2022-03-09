View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

Get View alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of VIEW opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. View has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in View by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of View by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of View by 32.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of View by 115.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of View by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

View Company Profile (Get Rating)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on View (VIEW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.