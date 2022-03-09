Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 184,653 shares.The stock last traded at $51.31 and had previously closed at $51.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

