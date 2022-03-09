Brokerages Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) PT at $114.20

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $99.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Crane by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crane by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Crane by 8.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

