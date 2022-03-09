$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.06. Charah Solutions reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charah Solutions.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CHRA stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.25. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter.

About Charah Solutions (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.