Brokerages Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) PT at $114.20

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE:CR opened at $99.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Crane has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Crane by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,532.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 241,144 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

