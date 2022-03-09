908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The company’s revenue was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. 908 Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $58.20.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after purchasing an additional 384,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1,721.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About 908 Devices (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.