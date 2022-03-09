Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $134.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.85.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $142.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

