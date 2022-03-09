Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $8.98. Empire State Realty Trust shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 49,434 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -131.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 3,099,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after buying an additional 1,562,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after buying an additional 1,017,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after buying an additional 898,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after buying an additional 779,024 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.