CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareMax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
CMAX stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55. CareMax has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
CMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.
CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.
