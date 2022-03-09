CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareMax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CMAX stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55. CareMax has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Get CareMax alerts:

CMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CareMax by 444.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CareMax during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareMax by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.