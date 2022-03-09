HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

HCI Group stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $611.27 million, a P/E ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HCI Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,112,000 after buying an additional 154,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in HCI Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HCI Group by 114.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HCI Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

