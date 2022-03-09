Piper Sandler Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $118.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

