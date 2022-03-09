LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

LIVN opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $472,826 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,120,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

