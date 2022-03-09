UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Releases Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%.
NASDAQ UFPT opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $487.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99.
UFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.
About UFP Technologies (Get Rating)
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.