UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Releases Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $487.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

