Scout Investments Inc. Sells 8,334 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $27,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $359.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.47. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

