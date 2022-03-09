Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $42,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

