Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $8,522,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $7,828,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1,819.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 218,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $6,055,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875 in the last three months.

Shares of DOCN opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of -226.95. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.