Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Increases Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1,074.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

