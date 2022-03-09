Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 120 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,133,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,357,296. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

