BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $181.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.35 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

