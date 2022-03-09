Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,811,000 after purchasing an additional 189,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 330,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

IWY stock opened at $141.88 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $176.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.