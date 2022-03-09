Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 85.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,419,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,704,000 after buying an additional 654,500 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and have sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

