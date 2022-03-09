Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $18,131,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281 in the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Shares of EL stock opened at $269.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.23 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

