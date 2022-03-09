Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,346 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $238.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

