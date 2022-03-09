Calton & Associates Inc. Has $502,000 Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,022,000 after buying an additional 59,442 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after buying an additional 347,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 419,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after buying an additional 66,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter.
ARKF opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $56.30.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.