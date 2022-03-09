Calton & Associates Inc. Has $502,000 Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,022,000 after buying an additional 59,442 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after buying an additional 347,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 419,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after buying an additional 66,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter.

ARKF opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

