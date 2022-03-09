Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

