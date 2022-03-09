Wedmont Private Capital Invests $480,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,299 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $138.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,804,018 shares of company stock valued at $808,946,272 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

