Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

