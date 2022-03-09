Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.67.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

