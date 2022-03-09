Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,969.19.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,313.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,509.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,700.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

