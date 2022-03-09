Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.31 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,266,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,300,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $128.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.63. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

