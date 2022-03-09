Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,169,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.79 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.