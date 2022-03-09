Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after buying an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 834,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock opened at $108.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.08 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.