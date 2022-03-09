Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.