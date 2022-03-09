Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Expands By 31.6%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GrafTech International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at about $5,902,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 674,434 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EAF opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.72%.
About GrafTech International (Get Rating)
GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrafTech International (EAF)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.