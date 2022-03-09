PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $14.71.
In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 10,000 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.