PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 10,000 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRGX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,468,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 543,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

