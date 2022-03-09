BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.38

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BCPT opened at GBX 110.20 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 69.20 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 118.60 ($1.55). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £818.58 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

