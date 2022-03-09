Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $122.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EARN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 35.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

