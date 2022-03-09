The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) to Neutral

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WEAV. William Blair began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

WEAV opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

