Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 191,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,437 shares of company stock valued at $66,949. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Primis Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,809,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 111,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

