Nordic American Tankers Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn ($0.19) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -21.1%.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $414.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.