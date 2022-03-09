NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

NetEase has raised its dividend by 35.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average is $97.65. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $120.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.