Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,156,000 after buying an additional 438,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 77.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,497 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 111.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,847,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,729 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NUAN stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 64,280 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $3,537,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

