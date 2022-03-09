eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of EXPI opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. eXp World has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,342,023. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in eXp World by 53.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in eXp World by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in eXp World by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

