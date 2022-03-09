Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Down 5.4%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 10,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,069,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

HA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

The company has a market cap of $863.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The business’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 109,630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

